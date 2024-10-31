Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 538,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

