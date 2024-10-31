Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $286.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $204.82 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average is $269.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

