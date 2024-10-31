Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $25.18 million and $3.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.