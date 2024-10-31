Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.590-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veris Residential Trading Up 1.3 %
VRE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 145,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,006. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -41.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Veris Residential
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.