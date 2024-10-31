Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 167,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 483,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 5,944,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,496,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

