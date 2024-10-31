Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.65), with a volume of 271653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.78).

VSVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.52) to GBX 530 ($6.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

