Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. PayPal comprises about 2.4% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

