Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of V opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.99 and a 1 year high of $295.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.38.
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
