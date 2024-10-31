Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $290.16 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

