Vivid Seats (SEAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Vivid Seats to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vivid Seats has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vivid Seats

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.