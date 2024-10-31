Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $89,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

