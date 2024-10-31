Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.