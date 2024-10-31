Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,020,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFUV stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.