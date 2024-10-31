Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $394.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $264.55 and a 52 week high of $397.18. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.