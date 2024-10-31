Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 155.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

