Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.36

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00003340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $66.19 million and $3.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00006898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,584.04 or 1.00089909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006127 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,007,593.63118088 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.38768946 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $4,272,404.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.