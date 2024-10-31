Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.