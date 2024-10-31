Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 237.3% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

