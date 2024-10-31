WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.24 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

LLY opened at $846.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $916.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $804.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.35). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

