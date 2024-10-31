Wedbush Comments on Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WSM
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
WSM stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 401,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,139,000 after purchasing an additional 219,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,462,000 after purchasing an additional 214,669 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 212.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 313,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,035 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,213,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
- About the Markup Calculator
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.