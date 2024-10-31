Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

NYSE:XPO traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $138.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

