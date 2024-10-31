Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CB. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.47.

NYSE CB traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.32. Chubb has a 52 week low of $212.82 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

