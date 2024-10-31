Wendy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 30,928 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the average volume of 2,040 put options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,094,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy's had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy's will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

