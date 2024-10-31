West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Charles Witherspoon Sells 703 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total transaction of $218,211.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,931.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Witherspoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.26. 165,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

