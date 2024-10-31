What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CPI Card Group Q4 Earnings?

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for CPI Card Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PMTS opened at $22.84 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,093,517. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $91,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $28,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at $101,093,517. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

