Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Whitehaven Coal Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
