Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Raised to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Whitehaven Coal Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Whitehaven Coal has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Further Reading

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

