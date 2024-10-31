William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for Thryv Q2 Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Trading Down 22.0 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Thryv has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.