William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of Onsemi Q3 Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Onsemi Stock Performance
Onsemi stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
