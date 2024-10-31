William Blair Has Positive Outlook of RCL FY2024 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $11.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.61. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $11.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $214.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,672,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

