Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $303.50 and last traded at $303.50, with a volume of 1780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 3.4 %

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after acquiring an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 117,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

