Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.10. 872,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.27.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
