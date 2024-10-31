Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $468.00 at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $490.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.32.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $289.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.27. Wingstop has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 384.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.