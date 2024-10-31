Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Up 266.7% – Here’s Why

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 266.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,470,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,080% from the average daily volume of 67,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Wolfden Resources Stock Down 18.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, platinum grade elements, and sulphide deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain property covering an area of 7,134 acres located in Penobscot County, northern Maine; and the Nickel Island property comprising 4 mineral claims, covering an area of 6,041 hectares located in east-central Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.