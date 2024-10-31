Worldcoin Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $146.28 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00002781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,778.04 or 1.00365000 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,757.09 or 1.00335291 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,497,457 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 587,514,289.0970542 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.00099116 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $168,333,585.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.