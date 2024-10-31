Worldwide Healthcare Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Worldwide Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 286 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.50 ($4.83). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 352.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,253.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hemmings purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.50 ($32,437.43). Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

