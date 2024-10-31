Wormhole (W) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wormhole (W) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $584.51 million and $32.75 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,436.24 or 0.99749064 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,371.94 or 0.99658004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,707,649,039 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.23664452 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $31,433,860.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

