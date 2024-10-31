Wrapped AVAX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $147.57 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $24.82 or 0.00035457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $147.57 million and $30.61 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,945,176 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform."

