Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $138.92 million and $24.99 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,210.60 or 0.99797717 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,130.47 or 0.99686977 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21847198 USD and is up 9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $34,821,254.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.