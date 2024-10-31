XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.91 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.15). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 11.65 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,239,744 shares trading hands.

XLMedia Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.69. The stock has a market cap of £30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

