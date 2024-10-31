XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $75.64 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, XYO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $75.64 million and approximately $454,335.96 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,434.78 or 1.00049146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006128 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00059751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00577312 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $481,063.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.