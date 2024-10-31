YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $8.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 467 ($6.06) on Thursday. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 374 ($4.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 603.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.56) to GBX 810 ($10.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai bought 6,500 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($44,676.44). In other YouGov news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai acquired 6,500 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($44,676.44). Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($665,887.37). 10.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

