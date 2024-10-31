Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for DLB Q4 Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $3,348,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.