Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $383.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $394.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $222,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

