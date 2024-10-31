Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 213,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $528,022.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,755.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,022.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Zuora Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

