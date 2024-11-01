1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.7 %

FLWS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 670,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a P/E ratio of -91.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

