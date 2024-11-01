3,600 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $55.77 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

