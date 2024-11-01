6,000 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

