a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $248.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

