A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 over the last 90 days. 48.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.