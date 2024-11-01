AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,196 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 458,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYFI opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

